Thunder Players Continue Community Efforts at YMCA
The Oklahoma City Thunder have taken great pride in their community service efforts since the team landed in Bricktown back in 2008 and for good reason. The organization has gone above and beyond to help out and serve the community.
The most recent example is rookie Dillon Jones joining Cason Wallace at the YMCA to act as coaches during a basketball scrimmage.
"Oklahoma City Thunder players Cason Wallace and Dillon Jones visited the Mitch Park YMCA, Saturday to guest coach basketball scrimmages for boys and girls. In celebration of the ongoing partnership between the Thunder, Love’s Travel Stops and YMCA, the organizations hosted the second annual Youth Media Day," the team announced in a press release.
"Fifty kids from local YMCAs across the metro got to experience a day in the life as a professional basketball player. In addition to the basketball scrimmages with Thunder players, the Youth Media Day included skills drills, the Thunder Film Room, mock interviews with Thunder entertainers and a player photo shoot for every child. The event also included a banner reveal for each YMCA in attendance," the team continued.
Plenty of Oklahoma City Thunder players have returned to their home market ahead of training camp which begins at the end of the month, and in the meantime, the organization is taking advantage of this time with community outreach evens as the Thunder did the same earlier this week.
