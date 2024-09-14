3 Thunder Players Who Benefit From Isaiah Hartenstein
The Oklahoma City Thunder went onto the free agency market and landed their biggest signing in franchise history, luring Isaiah Hartenstein away from New York to sure up the team's front court. This allowed the team to improve on one of the biggest reasons Oklahoma City was ousted in the second round against the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
Hartenstein brings an element to the Thunder they did not previously have, including depth at the center spot - Which three players benefit the most from this addition?
No. 1 Jalen Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw Jalen Williams take a leap as a scorer in his second season. Dominating with the ball in his hands, scoring efficiently at all three levels and carrying the team's scoring load for the secondary unit in staggered lineups.
As Hartenstein is added to the fold, he immediately becomes the best screen-setter Williams has played with at the NBA level. That degree of separation makes life easier for the Santa Clara product to navigate and take another leap as a scorer and even a playmaker with dump-off passes to Hartenstein for easy push shots - which the former Knicks center hits at a 61 percent clip.
No. 2 Chet Holmgren
While Holmgren is the easy answer, the help doesn't fully come on the floor. Sure, a double big lineup is enticing, allowing the Gonzaga product to roam on the defensive end and suffocate the opposing team's offense.
The Hartenstein addition really helps Holmgren when he is off the floor. The Mavericks made a killing with the rookie big man off the floor in that down-to-the-wire series, now passing that baton to Hartenstein allows the Thunder to blanket a game in high quality minutes from the Center spot.
In addition to that, Holmgren played in 82 games a year ago with stretches where he clearly lacked the proper legs and energy to play at 100 percent strength that night. This season, when Oklahoma City can slide Hartenstein into the first five and pull out a win on most nights, it will be interesting to see if the Thunder rest Holmgren in year two.
No. 3 Jaylin Williams
While the Arkansas product might not be the flashiest answer, moving him to the third-string center and creating more chances for him to play alongside a big man - where he has thrived in limited chances - will shift the perception of the 2022 second-rounder.
Sure, the Thunder could clearly stand an upgrade from Williams as the primary - and lone - back up big man, but as far as third-string center's go there are few that can bring the high-level shooting and playmaking the Arkansas product provides.
Athletically, Williams took a step forward a year ago, which included getting better on the defensive end and handling the pressure of life in the NBA. Now, getting to play a more nature position of power forward next to Hartenstein, this move helps lift Williams' game.
