OKC Thunder Defensive Ace Lu Dort is at His Best In Big Games
The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for the NBA Playoffs as the youngest No. 1 seed in the history of the NBA. As the National Media will continue to discuss the team's lack of experience, there are proven big-game players on the Thunder's roster.
One of just two players on the current roster to log playoff games for the Thunder is Arizona State product Lu Dort. Things were different back in 2020, Dort was an undrafted rookie looking to prove himself fresh off a two-way pact.
In game 7 against the Houston Rockets, Dort lit it up from beyond the arc and poured in 30 points as the Thunder took the Rockets to the wire before being ousted in the first round. Though, that would begin a pattern for Dort.
The Thunder's defensive ace continues to raise his game when the stakes get higher. National Television, some of the best offensive players on the other side, or a win-or-go-home scenario Dort is at his best when it is time to ante up.
"I'm just playing the game. I'm just letting the game come to me... I'll always be ready for that," Dort said following practice on Thursday when asked about his big game performances.
While Dort is certainly always ready for the moment, Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault went as far to say the defensive ace is at his best when the lights are the brightest.
"He just rises to the level of the game. That's just how he's been really from Day 1... His worst moments are when the level of the game isn't as high... He's at his absolute best when the games get big," Daigneault said following practice on Thursday.
That aligns with what Dort has displaced throughout his career. His year four leap in efficiency can be credited almost entirely to his lack of bad shots or forcing the issue. This comes via better teammates around him sliding him down the go-to options lists and the games having more stakes attached to them during the 2023-24 season.
Dort has been a key cog in the Thunder's ability to post a 57-25 record throughout the regular season. Oklahoma City hopes his play on the big stage continues as they open up their playoff run on Sunday in the Paycom Center.
