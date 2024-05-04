OKC Thunder Draw Dallas Mavericks In Round 2 of NBA Playoffs
The Oklahoma City Thunder made quick work of the New Orleans Pelicans in Round 1, earning their second sweep in franchise history. This punched their ticket to the second round and left them twiddling their thumbs awaiting their next opponent.
On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks were able to close out their first-round clash with the Clippers in Game 6 of that series in the American Airline Center.
The No. 5 seed will now march into Round 2 attempting to pull off the upset of the league's youngest No. 1 seed.
Round 2 for these I-35 foes will begin on Tuesday, May 7 in Oklahoma City. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 on TNT and will represent the Thunder's third home playoff game this season.
Up Next, both teams will enjoy an off day on Saturday before hitting the practice court on Sunday with the knowledge of their second-round opponent in hand.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will have seen seven days between contests while the Mavericks receive just three days between tilts. It is yet to be seen if there will be any rust for the Bricktown boys suffering from another long layoff.
The Paycom Center is certainly ready to rock after stealing headlines in the first round, the Thunder fanbase will get to root on a second-round squad for the first time since 2016.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.