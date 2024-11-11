Thunder Provides Official Injury Update on Chet Holmgren
The Oklahoma City Thunder played host to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in the midst of a six game home stand in what was billed as the biggest game on the NBA docket. This was also the biggest game on the Thunder's slate to this point, taking on one of the league's best teams in the early portion of the season.
This contest started out as a back and forth affair until midway through the opening frame when OKC Thunder rising star Chet Holmgren soared up to contest an Andrew Wiggins shot at the rim and landed awkwardly immediately grabbing his hip in pain.
Holmgren was ushered to the locker room via his teammates Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, unable to put pressure on his right leg. After he shot a thumbs up to the crowd, it was soon the team ruled him out for the rest of the game officially with a right hip injury.
After the game, bench boss Mark Daigneault did not immediately have an update though shortly after midnight, the Thunder released an official statement regarding their starting center.
"The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward/center Chet Holmgren sustained a right iliac wing fracture during the first quarter of Sunday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors. Holmgren is expected to return during the 2024-25 season, and an update on his return-to-play protocol will be provided in eight-to-ten weeks," the press release read.
It is important to note, that the eight-to-ten week mark just a window in time in which the organization will provide a follow up on Holmgren's injury, rehab process and return to play plan. By no means is this a guarantee of a return in that time span.
However, it is a good sign that the Thunder fully expect the rising star to make a return during the 2024-25 NBA season - a campaign still filled with championship aspirations.
