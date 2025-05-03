OKC Thunder Proving the NBA's Regular Season Matters
Plenty has been made about the NBA's overall product over the last few years. A specific talking point within that discourse is the regular season, and how it seemingly matters less and less. Great, historic teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder have unbelievable success in the regular season, but never get the credit they deserve, because it's just that. Regular season success.
The NBA is a prove-it league, if you haven't won on the big stage, the talking heads won't care. It's also a league of sheep, where the media focuses on consistent winners and big markets, which is understandable. Both the Thunder and the Cavaliers broke that mold to an extent this season, forcing the media market to cover both teams because of extreme regular season success.
There's still a lot to be written left in the season, but now both the Thunder and the Cavaliers have to be feeling justified for regular season success. Sure, it doesn't mean much yet in terms of winning and success. But it absolutely set both teams up perfectly on the easiest path to have success. The easy 4-0 sweep in the first round has given Oklahoma City and Cleveland the perfect amount of time to rest.
Without historic regular seasons, the Thunder and the Cavaliers would've missed out on a chance to play outmatched opponents and secure a much needed rest before a brutal second round slate. The Thunder specifically have had almost a week off, while its opponent, the Clippers or the Nuggets, are still duking it out to Game 7.
Sure, Oklahoma City misses out on a few high-stakes games, but this team got a handful of unique experiences in its opening round. Plus, the NBA Playoffs can sometimes feel like a survival of the fittest, whoever can stay healthy and energized the longest has a great chance to win.
Because of regular season success, the Thunder — and Cleveland, too — has a great chance to have second round success.
