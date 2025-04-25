Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder Pull Off Second Largest NBA Playoff Comeback Win in NBA History

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA history and now have a 3-0 series lead over the Beale Street Ballers. OKC made history in Thursday's win.

Rylan Stiles

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Making history is not a foreign concept to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in fact, it is common place.

The Oklahoma City Thunder own a franchise-best 68 regular season wins, the most double-digit wins in NBA history, the best cross-conference campaign in leauge history and it led to the best point differential in association history.

On Thursday, in Game 3 of its first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Thunder added a pair of pelts to its wall in a come from beyond win in the FedEx Forum.

Memphis swelled a 29-point lead in the first half of this contest before having it sliced to 26 at intermission.

Oklahoma City took home a 114-108 win to stake claim to an insurmountable 3-0 series lead. This marks the second largest comeback win in NBA Playoff history.

Though, the 26 point halftime deficit being erased in the final two frames represents the largest second half comeback in NBA Playoff history.

"If they can build it, we can erase it," Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said postgame. “You’re never too far ahead or too far behind. That’s how we went in and tried to approach it," All-Star Jalen Williams added as the two shared a podium.

The Thunder's relentless spirit was on full display in this matchup with Memphis and they got this win in a unique way. After blowing out the Grizzlies in the four regular season clashes this season and having the same result in the first two tilts of this series, Oklahoma City had to win a clutch time game in the Grit-N-Grind house.

