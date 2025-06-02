OKC Thunder Refused to Skip Steps, Dealt With Adversity
Oklahoma City has turned into the model rebuild for the NBA. And not just this current era of basketball, but in the history of the league. This has been one of the fastest, most successful turnarounds we’ve ever seen.
Make no mistake, though. This quick turnaround didn’t happen without bumps and bruises. It didn’t happen without pain and heartbreak. And it certainly didn’t happen by chance or luck. This quick turnaround was set in motion by Oklahoma City’s top-tier front office, and led by its players from day one who changed the culture and laid the foundation.
The losing seasons, although short-lived, were long and painful. Thunder fans hadn’t experienced anything like that, and the national media was quick to kick the franchise while it was down. Injuries have been devastating at certain points during the rebuild, too, like Chet Holmgren missing his entire rookie season. Life is currently good in Oklahoma City because the team’s management, coaches, and players worked tirelessly to make sure it became good. For a while, though, this team has to take it day by day, one step at a time.
No steps were skipped, and that’s how Oklahoma City made it to the very top. It needs to be a perfect storm for a small market team like this to hang a banner, and this team is unbelievably close.
“I don’t think we skipped any steps,” Cason Wallace said this week, amping up for the FinalsPersonally, I feel like we dealt with adversity just like everybody else has. What it looks like is different for every team, but we’ve gone through our struggles and I feel like we’ve stuck together and that’s why we’re here today.”
Oklahoma City's process was questioned and criticized plenty throughout the rebuild, but the end result led to the NBA Finals. The patience, planning, and development in all areas of the franchise was a huge success, and now the Thunder has a great chance to raise its first banner.
