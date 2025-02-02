OKC Thunder Report Card: January Saw Risers and Fallers
The Oklahoma City Thunder turned in a 10-4 month of January which ties its most losses for a month with an 11-4 mark in November. The Thunder enter the fresh month with just nine losses on the year, its 37-9 record is good enough for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
The Thunder turned in a season-best 38 percent from beyond the arc for the month and it led to a 2024-25 high 118.9 points per game. In the dog days of the season, Oklahoma City's historic defense has slipped just a bit, letting up 107.4 points per game which is the highest total of the season on matchups best efficiency.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, A+ ds
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Gilgeous-Alexander take the mantle as the leader in the MVP clubhouse in the month of January, for good season. The Thunder superstar was not only named an All-Star Starter and in line for his third-straight player of the month honor, but has drug a beat-up Thunder squad to a standard no one would hold Oklahoma City to given the injuries.
In this month, Gilgeous-Alexander has posted the first two 50-plus-point games of his career en route to averaging 34.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 28 steals and 10 blocks in 13 games this month. The superstar is doing so on 53/35/95 shoot splits and is on a historic streak of scoring 25-plus points.
There is no doubt that even with a high bar to clear, Gilgeous-Alexander has been worthy of an A+ mark in this month.
Isaiah Joe, G, A+
This has been the best month of Isaiah Joe's season and arguably his career. Not only is his 3-point shot falling at a 48 percent clip, but the attempts are coming via repeatable actions come playoff time. Sure, Oklahoma City - and Joe - shot the lights out of the gym in the regular season a year ago. But it was all due to the gravity of Gilgeous-Alexander's drive-and-kick games. While closeouts in the regular season are few and far between, once defenses gained discipline in the postseason the 3-ball disappeared.
This season, Joe has been forced to find comfort with different looks. Dribble handoffs with Isaiah Hartenstein, curling off screens, cutting across actions and movement catch-and-shoot attempts. These all are looks the Thunder can generate in the postseason regardless of how aggressive or crisp the opponent's closeouts and rotations are.
Jalen Williams, F, A-
Williams has been put under the microscope as a go-to scoring option with Oklahoma City's secondary units and in Gilgeous-Alexander's absence, but it is unfair to knock him down too many pegs from those situations. Of course, this team is not built for Williams to be a No. 1 option and even in those non-Gilgeous-Alexander lineups, things look different once Chet Holmgren returns to the floor.
Defensively, there is no doubt that the Santa Clara product has been elite this season to the point he deserves a bid to an All-Defensive team. Regardless of how tough you want to grade his offensive outing - there is no doubt the Thunder would not be at this spot without his defense.
Isaiah Hartenstein, C, A+
Hartenstein has delivered more than what has been promised when he inked the largest contract in club history this summer. Being entrusted with the starting center duties as Holmgren has been out since Nov. 10.
Operating as the Thunder's lone big man, Hartenstein has gobbled up rebounds, laid brick-wall screens and frustrating matchups with his lethal push shot. As is the case with most things in Bricktown nowadays, you sit back and watch the former Knick wondering how much better things with look when paired with Holmgren.
Cason Wallace, G, A
Wallace has been a tone-setting defensive hound who reads offenses the way William Shakespeare read literature. As the Kentucky product flourishes in the passing lanes, the defensive ace has also popped in on-ball reps which continue to grow for the second-year rising star. Couple that with his 43 percent shooting from beyond the arc and you get an aced exam for the month.
Lu Dort, G, A
Dort has shot the 3-ball at a 41 percent clip this season, which is made even more impressive when you factor in his mallet finger injury on his shooting hand. When you factor in his season-best 44 percent mark from 3-point land and his all-world defense, it is easy for this version of the undrafted guard to always earn a passing grade.
Aaron Wiggins, F, C
Wiggins has turned in some loud games in each direction this month. He is directly responsible for the Thunder's come from behind win over the New York Knicks, while his dreadful shooting night against the Golden State Warriors certainly contributed to the team's loss.
While the Maryland product does a lot of things well on the court, his defense is subpar playing a role he is admittedly uncomfortable in having to size up to defend players who physically overpower him.
November notwithstanding this is the worst shooting month of the year for Wiggins which is what brings his grade down from the previous month.
Alex Caruso, G, B-
While the numbers are not eye-popping overall, the defensive ace found his stride in eight games this month. Caruso turned in 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 40 percent from the floor, a season-best 37 percent from beyond the arc and collecting 13 stocks across those eight tilts. Injuries still follow the former Bull as he went down against the Warriors 11 seconds into the game after stepping on a player's foot to sustain an ankle sprain. But it is clear, the Thunder defensive stalwart is finding his groove in Bricktown.
Kenrich Williams, F, C
In a limited role, Williams is doing more than his fair share as a defender, but his offense lagged in the third month of the year turning in just 26 percent from beyond the arc and posting a season-low 3.8 points per game. Though, the TCU product has played his role at a passable level.
Ousmane Dieng, F, B+
Dieng has flashed NBA-quality offense in his small sample size this month, which marks the first sustained run from him as a decisive offensive player. His cutting ability and willing trigger from beyond the arc is a step in the right direction while his defense continues to pop off the page as NBA-ready. Considering what the Thunder have asked of him factors into the high grade.
Jaylin Williams, C, C-
Williams has been counted on as the Thunder's primary backup big man and at times a starter this month, neither of which were the plan entering the season. The Arkansas big man deserves credit for stepping up in these spots but ultimately his defensive has not impressed enough to consider him more than average. Which, as a third string big would make him one of the best rotational centers in the league. But on higher usage, it is easy to place red ink on his report card.
Branden Carlson, C, A+
Carlson earns an A+ when you factor in the expectations for ten-day players. Really, on the back of big minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a suprising blowout win admist injuries. His second ten day contract has expired, forcing the Thunder to make a decision on the Utah product. But no one can knock the production from Carlson relative to expectations.
Not Graded due to Injuries/low sample size:
- Chet Holmgren
- Ajay Mitchell
- Adam Flagler
- Alex Ducas
- Nikola Topic
- Dillon Jones
