OKC Thunder Reveal 2024 NBA Summer League Roster
The Oklahoma City Thunder will soon begin their 2024 NBA Summer League journey. A developmental period the organization takes great pride in, even signing up to participate in two circuits - including seven games spread between two cities.
Starting on Monday, July 9 against the Utah Jazz, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play their first of seven games, coached by OKC Blue Head Coach Kameron Woods for the trio of contests in Salt Lake City before OKC Blue Assistant Coach Daniel Dixon takes over the reigns in Vegas.
Mark Daigneault announced that Cason Wallace would not be at NBA Summer League while Sam Presti confirmed Chet Holmgren is working out with the Summer League crew during the team's camp in Oklahoma City from which spanned across the last week. Though, neither is expected to participate in games, clearly.
OKC Thunder Summer League Roster
- Adam Flagler
- Ajay Mitchell
- Dillon Jones
- Tre Mitchell
- Jack Gohlke
- Alex Ducas
- Buddy Boeheim
- Malvey Leons
- Clarence Daniels
- Cormac Ryan
- Ousmane Dieng
- Keyontae Johnson
- Kylor Kelly
- Miller Kopp
- Hunter Maldonado
- Jaden Shackelford
- Jaykwon Walton
- KJ Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder have long taken Summer League seriously as an opportunity to develop players - and coaches - with an open roster spot still available, perhaps this summer run means a bit more.
This will be the first look at the Thunder rookies while also turning in a roster with plenty of NBA experience.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.