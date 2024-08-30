OKC Thunder Rising Star Chet Holmgren Again Works Out With Kevin Durant, NBA Stars
The NBA offseason is here, with the biggest storylines happening in late August being which professional basketball player is playing basketball with another professional basketball player and recording it for social media. These are our only glimpse into the windows of NBA basketball until October rolls around.
This summer, there has been no shortage of content around the Oklahoma City Thunder. with the Olympics taking place to keep Lu Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sharp and rising star Chet Holmgren living up to his basketball junkie moniker finding his way into seemingly every open run along with Jalen Williams' personal Youtube Channel displaying his offseason work.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Holmgren get plastered on another social media video with Swish Cultures releasing footage of the Thunder center working out with Jalen Green, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jordan Clarkson and Kevin Durant among others. This was part of a training session with Drew Hanlen.
The Oklahoma City Thunder big man displayed an ability to score with the ball in his hands, an area of his game which has to continue to uptick during his second NBA season for the OKC Thunder to reach their goals in the 2024-25 season.
This summer time pick-up runs are vastly important for players' progression points to get to test themselves in the offseason against quality competition and Holmgren has discussed before how seriously he takes these chances.
