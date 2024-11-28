OKC Thunder Rising Star Exits Game Early Against Golden State Warriors
Different verse same as the first for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Golden State Warriors. For the second straight clash between these two squads, the OKC Thunder have seen a rising star leave the game early.
Two weeks ago, the Thunder lost Chet Holmgren against the Warriors as the seven-footer soared to contest an Andrew Wiggins Jam. Holmgren took the worst of the contact, landing hard and awkwardly on his hip suffering a hip fracture that will sideline him for a large chunk of the regular season.
Tonight, Williams challenged a Jonathan Kuminga slam in the final seconds of the first half and wound up with a hand to the face that knocked him out for the game.
The Thunder rising star was dominating in this game - as he has the past ten - pouring in 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists, a block and two steals in just 16 minutes of action.
Williams never emerged from the locker room after intermission and was swiftly ruled out for the game. The Oklahoma City Thunder have announced he suffered a right eye injury.
This is not the first time in his career the third year swing man has been popped in the eye. In his rookie season, Williams started his career with an eye injury right out of the gate. His status for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Lakers is not yet known.
