NBA Rising Stars Draft: Cason Wallace Lands On Team Hardaway
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be well-represented at the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend festivities. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are already tabbed as All-Star, Mark Daigneault and his staff will be coaching teams and second-year guard Cason Wallace will participate in the rising stars challenge.
On Tuesday, the NBA held the Rising Stars draft with coaches Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin hand-picking their squads. The NBA Rising Stars contest will take place on Feb. 14 in San Francisco. The winner of the Rising Stars tournament will enter Sunday, Feb. 16's bracket to attempt an upset of an NBA All-Star squad.
These teams will be coached by assistants from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers but the team names will reflect the honorary coaches Mullin, Richmond and Hardaway.
Wallace was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Draft, going to Team Hardaway . The only player picked above the Oklahoma City Thunder second year guard was Houston Rockets standout Amen Thompson who was the top overall pick.
This season, Wallace is averaging 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game on 44 percent shooting from the floor, 33 percent shooting from 3-point land and 77 percent from the charity stripe.
Wallace will hope to lead Team Hardaway to Sunday night's festivities with a rising stars crown on Friday night of All-Star weekend.
Joining Cason Wallace on Team Hardaway is Jaime Jaquez Jr., Gradey Dick, Anthony Black, Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr and Tristan Da Silva.
