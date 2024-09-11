Thunder Rising Stars Back in Gym, Poised for Breakout Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to embark on the 2024-25 season that is full of championship aspirations for the franchise. The Thunder are fresh off a 57-win season where the team nabbed the No. 1 seed en route to their first playoff series win since 2016.
This summer, the Thunder were able to bolster their roster by adding big man Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency to sure-up the team's front court rotation and trading for defensive ace Alex Caruso who fits better with this roster than 21-year-old guard Josh Giddey.
Still, the ability to get over the hump for this franchise will lean on their top three players. Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already cemented himself as a player who can pave the way for a title, but rising stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have only had one postseason run under their belt with plenty of improve heading into their second go around.
Williams and Holmgren by all accounts have a high work ethic as seen by the countless videos of their summer time workouts. including this week, where each player showed off the improvements they have made that could set them up for a breakout season.
A consistent theme in Holmgren's offseason workout videos has been a more aggressive offensive attack which includes improved handles and getting to the rim at will creating his own scoring chances. That is something the Thunder will need from their unicorn big man to get over the hump this season and could set the second-year center apart.
While Williams's short video is more in jest dunking on unassuming players, previous workout tapes reveal another step in size and athleticism for the OKC Thunder wing.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.