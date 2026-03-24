Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Consistency Highlights Takeaways From Thunder Win Against 76ers

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 123-103 Monday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Thunder have now won 12 games in a row.

OKC improves its record to 57-15, continuing to establish its place at the top of the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points and assisted on five made shots in 29 minutes of action. Chet Holmgren scored 17 points and blocked five shots.

Here are three takeaways from the commanding Thunder victory.

Mar 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

1. Consistent Scoring From a Usual Suspect

Scoring 20 points is his specialty and Gilgeous-Alexander reached the mark once again. The MVP frontrunner shot just 13 times, but knocked them down at a high clip.

He scored 22 points and added on five rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks. He shot 9-for-13 on the night, knocking down all three of his free throws.

Gilgeous-Alexander directed the team throughout the third quarter, helping the Thunder keep the 76ers back, despite their constant comeback attempts, in a commanding win. He scored 11 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting with three assists in the period, consistently getting to the rim every time he attempted to drive.

Despite playing 29 minutes, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to increase his elite efficiency.

Mar 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (11) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

2. Chet Holmgren's Dominant Rim Presence

Continuing his push to make the All-Defensive First Team and a potential All-NBA team, Holmgren was dominant at the rim, deflecting shots consistently on defense. The Gonzaga product had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 6-for-11 shooting, but those were not the most eye-catching statistics on his box score.

Holmgren tallied five blocks in the contest, rejecting multiple Sixers at the rim throughout the night. His five blocks are his second-most of that total in a single game this season.

The All-Star has continued to make his impact heard for his team, getting in great form on the defensive end just in time for the playoffs to begin.

Mar 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) dives for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

3. A Productive Return

Jalen Williams made his awaited return to action in Philadelphia, playing at a high level once again. Williams scored 18 points on 8-for-14 from the floor, adding on four rebounds and six assists to his box score.

Getting the Santa Clara product going heading into postseason play is a key bullet point for the remainder of OKC's regular season. This performance is a great stepping stone for that.

The All-NBA wing looked explosive with and without the ball, which is a great sign for the outlook of his season. Williams was playing his best basketball of the season in his two games before re-injuring his hamstring; getting back to that form would be huge for OKC.