OKC Thunder Roll Out Interesting Starting Lineup vs. New Orleans Pelicans
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night inside the Paycom Center in what has turned into another must-watch contest for the OKC Thunder.
Oklahoma City will see Chet Holmgren suit up for just the second time since suffering a hip fracture back on Nov. 10 against the Golden State Warriors. The Thunder still are dealing with a pile of injuries with Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Ajay Mitchell and Ousmane Dieng all in street clothes tonight.
However, this game will still look different for Holmgren and company than Friday night did. Not only does the Gonzaga product have a game under his belt, but against the Raptors, the Thunder were without a consistent starter Lu Dort.
Tonight, Mark Daigneault elected to deploy a starting five that many in Bricktown have dreamed about since the Thunder landed Isaiah Hartenstein on a massive three-year $87 Million Dollar pact this summer.
After starting the double-big lineup and going to it often against the Raptors, tonight's first five could give a glimpse of what could become the staple starting five for the rest of the season.
The Oklahoma City Thunder sent out a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Holmgren and Hartenstein against the New Orleans Pelicans.
This gives the Thunder a massive size advantage, returns Williams to a more natural position and it remains true that Oklahoma City has no weak link on the defensive end.
