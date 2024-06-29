OKC Thunder Rookie Believes 'Unorthodox Style' Will be Good Fit For His Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder made three selections throughout the two-day NBA Draft, which brings a few players into its 2024 class of newcomers.
Evidently, there wasn't a need for multiple rookies as the team posted a 57-25 record en route to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Still, Thunder general manager Sam Presti secured three players who might just fit within the system.
Snagging two mid-major talents -- Dillon Jones out of Weber State at pick No. 26 and Ajay Mitchell out of UC Santa Barbara at pick No. 38 -- and Nikola Topic, an international talent, with pick No. 12, the Thunder took a unique approach to the draft.
Jones, who spent four seasons at Weber State, believes he will be a good fit in Oklahoma City, citing an 'unorthodox' play style as the reason for such.
“Watching them, they play an unorthodox style. As an unorthodox player, that fits me like a glove," Jones said in his first media availability with the Thunder. "Whatever they need me to do, I’ll be ready to do it.”
The 6-foot-5, 236-pound guard dominated the Big Sky confernece with a successful four seasons. In his fourth year, he averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's got a unique frame and play style given his size, and he found ways to make it work.
The Thunder clearly thought the same as Presti made the decision to add him, among two others, to the team's roster and system. Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault has been establishing the "unorthodox" system since he arrived as the team's decision-maker.
Watching how the team onboards the three rookies -- though Topic won't play for a season he's got to have surgery to repair his ACL -- will be intruiging given the team's contender status.
