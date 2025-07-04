OKC Thunder Rookie Class Inks Contracts
The Oklahoma City Thunder have made quick work of this offseason following their first championship won just over a week ago.
The Thunder wrapped up the 2025 NBA Draft just two days after hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy. The draft netted Oklahoma City the No. 15 pick Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer with the No. 44 selection on Day 2.
Oklahoma City's crowded roster needed some cleanup to fit the two rookies. That led the Thunder to trade away their 2024 first-round pick, Dillon Jones, and a second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Colby Jones, who was waived upon the move.
This made way for Sorber, as the first-round pick inked to a standard rookie-scale contract after selecting him in the top 15. Spotrac lays out the details of the deal as follows: $4.6 million in 2025-26, $4.8 million in 2026-27, $5.1 million team option in 2027-28, $7.8 million team option in 2027-28 before hitting restricted free agency in the summer of 2028.
Barnhizer has been officially inked to a two-way pact putting him on one of the Thunder's three slots which were filled last season by Adam Flagler, Alex Ducas and Branden Carlson.
Carlson is the only player of the three who received a qualifying offer making him a restricted free agent this summer and signaling his possible return to Oklahoma City on a two-way deal.
Sorber will miss Summer League this season as he continues to rehab from a season-ending foot injury during his freshman season at Georgetown. Though, Barnhizer is expected to participate.