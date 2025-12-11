Evaluating Bleacher Report’s Thunder-Clippers Mock Trade

Few teams in NBA history have been in better position than the OKC Thunder presently.

Fresh off a championship, the team is out to a 23-1 start — which only three teams before have done — and they also have top-three 2026 NBA Draft odds via the LA Clippers unprotected first.

Even more, the 2026 draft is thought of to be one of the best in some time, offering up top talents like Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cameron Boozer and BYU wing AJ DYbantsa.

At face-value, there would be little reason to switch things up right now. Though a recent mock trade from Bleacher Report offers some interesting analysis. Below, we’ll detail the mock trade, and offer up additional thoughts.

OKC Thunder get: Clippers 2030 first, Clippers 2031 first swap, Clippers 2032 first, Pacers 2027 first, Pacers 2030 second, Pacers 2032 second

LA Clippers get: Jarace Walker, Isaiah Jackson, 2026 Clippers first, 2027 Clippers first

Indiana Pacers get: Ivica Zubac

This deal is largely based around the Clippers getting their future back on track, which feels somewhat counterintuitive from a Thunder perspective. But a closer look does reveal some benefit for OKC.

At the core of the deal, OKC gives their two current LA selections back, and instead receives four back in total, three of which are from the Clippers, in addition to two Pacers’ seconds.

The Clippers’ 2026 first-round pick, again, is trending toward being a top-five selection, with no real light at the end of the tunnel for LA. And that could very well carry over to 2027 as well.

While the prospect of landing one of the top tier ’26 players is enticing, again bolstering the pick cache is equally so.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale gave his reasoning for why OKC would do the deal, writing: “Stockpiling cost-controlled prospects down the line, as operating costs keep rising, is more important than doing so now. Especially when the Thunder have imminent alternatives. They will still have at least two first-rounders in June's draft, if not three, after sending back the Clippers selection.

“Oklahoma City does not have the same draft-pick optionality down the line. As of now, it has zero additional first-rounders in 2030 or beyond. This deal gives it an extra selection in 2030 and 2032, with a swap option in 2031.”

It’s a fair point. Oklahoma City would give up two potentially highly valuable selections, though there’s no guarantee LA would have things fixed by the 2030’s. Additionally, Indiana’s first-round pick is intriguing too.

In all likelihood, the Thunder stand pat with their current assets and take a great player with LA’s pick in a matter of months. Though as the best team in the league currently, they have other options too.