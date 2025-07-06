OKC Thunder Rookie Impresses in NBA Summer League Debut
For the first time in franchise history, the Oklahoma City Thunder ran onto the floor as defending champions. However, it was the Summer League squad getting set to take on a familiar foe, the Memphis Grizzlies, whom the Thunder dispatched in short order during the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
However, the scoreboard is the last thing that matters during the NBA Summer League. Rosters made up of first and second-year players, G League hopefuls and flameouts hoping to rekindle an NBA career lends itself to an exhibition feel despite the league wanting to crown a Summer League champion.
The Thunder have a roster that includes some interesting youngsters and returners. The two active rookies for Oklahoma City, Nikola Topic and Brooks Barnhizer, each impressed in their Summer League debuts.
Barnhizer, the No. 44 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, lived up to the billing of a hard-nosed guard who makes a living with his motor.
The Northwestern product looked like the Energizer Bunny on the floor, in a bring-your-own juice environment in front of a lackluster neutral crowd, Barnhizer made energy-giving plays for his teammates.
Look no further than the rebounding category where the rookie collected a game-high 13 boards. Mix that with his steal and block it makes it easy to see how the swingman was flying around on the hardwood. Picking up right where he left off as a prospect.
It wasn't just the true grit display defensively that caught attention on Saturday. Barnhizer had a few chances to finish plays as a catch-and-shoot option from beyond the arc with a smooth but high release to get off shots over defenders. He also produced an eye-popping and-one playing off the catch and rising up at the elbow to nail a mid-range jumper through contact.
That last part will be a big part of his assimilation into Oklahoma City. In college, Barnhizer made his money offensively in the mid-range. The Thunder already roster a pair of mid-range maestros on the ball. If Barnhizer can get to his spots at the elbow or in the middle of the lane off the catch and after a dribble or two rise up he can thrive as a scorer. The improvisation from the rookie was good to see en route to nine points.