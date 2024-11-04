OKC Thunder Rookie Responds to Draymond Green's Comments on Interviews
in the NBA a controversy is never too far away. Through two weeks of the season, the Thunder are an unblemished 6-0 with a defensive rating of 94.6 and all six victories being lopsided, fresh off a 57 win campaign in 2023-24.
While the offense has not clicked on all cylinders yet, the OKC Thunder has still looked every bit the contenders they were billed as prior to the season. However, even they could not escape the media storm spearheaded by a current player, Draymond Green.
On the Golden State Warriors' legend's podcast, Green discussed the Oklahoma City Thunder were he set fire to their postgame interview tactics. Their group interviews with Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo have stolen headlines due to their annual post-victory barks. Green, safe to say, is not a fan.
“The one thing I see about the OKC team that’s alarming to me is their postgame. Seven guys in the interview. There’s a certain seriousness it takes to win in this league. And there’s a certain fear you have to instill in teams in order to win. I just don’t know if they’re instilling that fear in teams with all the bromance and stuff after the game," Green said on his podcast.
However, despite the push back from the future Hall of Famer, the Thunder have continued the tradition through all six games and at Oklahoma City Blue media day two-way forward Alex Ducas discussed the tradition he has taken part in this season, and he himself brought up Green's comments unprompted.
“It shows how much of a team we are, and shows how united the guys are as a group… I saw recently Draymond [Green] commented that it wasn't professional enough or wasn't giving a scary enough vibe for another team. But when I look at that and see how united the guys are. And everyone wants to be a part of another person's success, whoever was having the interview at the time. It just shows how close this organization is and how much they care for one another and how much they love one another. So to me, I think it's awesome. I love being a part of it," Ducas said at Blue Media Day.
