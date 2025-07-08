OKC Thunder Rookie Takes 'Pride' in Ability to Scale-Up Defensively
The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Brooks Barnhizer with the No. 44 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. A hard-nosed defender who fits the Thunder's current identity with a long-term developmental plan in place. At his rookie introductory press conference, Barnhizer discussed how eager he was to follow in the foot steps of current Thunder players.
"Yeah, I haven't talked to any yet, but a couple of guys that come to mind for me. All of them in general, but just Caruso and Dort, guys like that that are are kind of similar to my path. If I'm able to be cut from that same cloth one day, that would be amazing, but can't wait to get in the gym with those guys, as well," Barnhizer said.
A trait that both of those players possess will be key for Barnhizer to make the same NBA leap. Being able to scale-up defensively and defend multiple possessions. This would make the Northwestern product playable in multiple lineups, a requirement to crack a stacked Thunder rotation.
"Definitely something that I try to take pride in and being comfortable in. And I know that is kinda you know my identity as a player is to just try to switch one through four and be disruptive. I am going to keep doing that, and push the envelop and you know you are only going to get better in practice with the guys they have here so I am excited to pus the envelop there as well," Barnhizer said at his rookie introductory press conference.
When you watch his college film, it is easy to see Barnhizer playing bigger-than-he-is on the defensive side of the floor. It helps him not only be a disruptive force but crash the glass to be a possession-ender, a key tool for any squad.
As the rookie bounces from the NBA to the G League on a two-way contract, there is not a better developmental staff, especially defensively, than OKC Blue head coach Kameron Woods and company.