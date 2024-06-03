OKC Thunder Have Roster Flexibility This Summer Ahead of 2024 NBA Offseason
It was not long ago that every National Media pundit, basketball observer or talking head had sharpened their pitchforks and turned them on Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti. As the Thunder collected a mountain of draft picks, the attention couldn't be positive for too long jumping to "The Thunder actually have too many picks!"
That was always a false narrative as the talking heads clung to giving up on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Jack White, Usman Garuba and TyTy Washington as their prime examples of why this system is so flawed. In reality, you can never have too many draft picks just as you can never have too much money.
For as overcrowded and nightmarish as the Thunder's roster appeared to be last summer, Oklahoma City will have four open standard contract roster spots at the turn of the calendar year with Gordon Hayward, Bismack Biyombo, Mike Muscala and Lindy Waters III.
The Thunder will also have at least one two-way spot open with Olivier Sarr tearing his Achilles in the Blue's final game of the season likely sidelining the big man for all of next season.
With top-five in the league cap space, a mountain of draft picks and four open roster spots, things are setting up for the Oklahoma City Thunder to be as aggressive and as flexible as possible throughout the NBA offseason. A luxury few teams possess, especially as a 57-win contender.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.