OKC Thunder's Ajay Mitchell Has Handled Business This Summer
For a young guard that was drafted in the second round, Ajay Mitchell couldn't have asked for a better start to his NBA career. Aside from an unfortunate injury that caused him to miss a bit of time, he carved out a role for himself on one of the best NBA teams in recent memory, made a nightly impact in the rotation, and logged real NBA Finals minutes. This summer, he has continued his trend of handling business.
Mitchell took a team-friendly contract to lock down his job with the Thunder for the next few years, and did so right away. His no-nonsense style approach has been clear on and off the floor, he didn't want any negotiations or uncertainty lingering, and chose to get a deal done right away. His performance during Summer League has been the real story of his summer, though — and just another example of him handling business.
Tuesday night was the pinnacle of Mitchell's success in the summer, as he led Oklahoma City to yet another win, moving to 3-0 in Vegas. The second-year guard poured in 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. He was 9-of-13 from the floor, too. For someone who made himself valuable on a championship team and cracked the rotation, this is what is should look like. Mitchell has looked like the best player on the floor in most games — which is impressive considering the lottery picks starring in Summer League.
Over the course of Oklahoma City's rebuild, it has been clear when some players take that jump during the summer session. They look mature, poised, and a step ahead of everyone else on the court. It was extremely evident with Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren — and a handful of others, too. It's now becoming increasingly clear with Mitchell.
He has netted multiple 20-point performances and has been the engine behind this Thunder offense. He has done exactly what he needed to do this summer — lock down a contract in Oklahoma City, and star in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. Mitchell is setting himself up for a big season ahead — and beyond.