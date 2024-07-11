OKC Thunder's Ajay Mitchell Impresses in Salt Lake City
In the Oklahoma City Thunder's three games of Salt Lake City's Summer League, no player consistently impressed quite the way Ajay Mitchell did.
Mitchell was selected with the No. 38 pick in the draft by Oklahoma City out of UC Santa Barbara, where he finished with an average of 20 points per game in his final junior season. It seemed like a fair spot for him in the draft, but with an impressive start to his Summer League campaign, he may have been worthy of a first round selection.
The 22-year-old has scored 14, 11 and 21 points thus far, the latter of which coming in the Thunder's win over the Memphis Grizzlies last night. He's been its most consistent player by a wide margin, due to his ability to put pressure at the rim and convert at a high rate.
In the Thunder's win over the Jazz on Tuesday, Mitchell also showed off his playmaking ability. He dropped 10 assists, which was never something he was able to do in college. Intelligent passing combined with his knack for driving allows him to create quality looks for his teammates, which has helped his team tremendously in Summer League.
Mitchell has a unique skillset for a for a player with a 6-foot-3 frame. Footwork is one of his most polished skills, using it to score at will inside the paint. Most guards at his size can't do that nor is it a player archetype that Oklahoma City currently has, so it was a smart pick to make in the second round.
If Mitchell continues to perform like he has, it's very possible he grants himself a two-way opportunity before the start of the regular season. He could be an impact player as a rookie, even if its something the Thunder may not have expected already.
Oklahoma City will head to Las Vegas to take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, where Summer League now starts to get a little more serious. For Mitchell, it's just further chances to prove himself as an NBA-ready talent.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.