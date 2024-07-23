OKC Thunder's Big Three Could Emerge As Best In NBA During 2024-25 NBA Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for a special campaign.
Last season, the team arrived as true contenders. They went from being a 40-win team to winning 57 games as the top-seeded Western Conference team. The Thunder also improved their 57-win roster by adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein to the mix this offseason.
Despite the strong offseason, the root of Oklahoma City remaining a contender for years to come is the strong trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Now, this trio currently is around a top-five trio in the league.
Could the Thunder propel themselves into the conversation of having the best big three in the NBA?
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently explored the NBA's top big threes after free agency, with the Thunder being slotted No. 4 in the league.
"Inserting the Oklahoma City Thunder's trio into this exercise is not a rush to coronate. SGA just finished second on the MVP ballot and secured back-to-back All-NBA First Team selections. He is him, and he is here," Favale wrote.
The MVP runner-up carries plenty of weight here. He's got two rising stars by his side. With both Williams and Holmgren coming in the 2022 NBA Draft class, they're set to have leaps next season in what could be a defining season for a trio.
"Holmgren and Williams are lightyears from finished products. That complicates this process. It's also part of the point. If you came away from Chet's rookie romp and J-Dub's sophomore soiree thinking these dudes aren't both on an All-Star track, I'm not really sure what to say," Favale continued.
There's a lot of projecting going on to slot them as a top-five big three in the league, but if Williams takes a leap to be an All-Star with Holmgren being a fringe All-Star or a snub, the trio could assert themselves as a top trio in the league. To get there, one of Williams or Holmgren will have to be an All-NBA player with the other being a sure All-Star or similar, but it's not out of the realm of possibilities.
Needless to say, the Thunder will be in a good position for a long time with this trio, and the strong core of players surrounding them will leave them as a title contender for years to come.
