OKC Thunder’s Christmas Wish: ‘Respect’
Oklahoma City has had a picture perfect start to the NBA season. The team had extremely high expectations heading into the year, and has found a way to exceed those expectations.
Even with Chet Holmgren sidelined for the majority of the run, and Isaiah Hartenstein before that, Oklahoma City has still cruised to a 23-5 record. The team’s offseason acquisitions have been perfect on both ends of the floor, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing some of the best basketball of his career.
There’s not many outside wishes the Thunder could ask for on Christmas Day. Other than full health, Oklahoma City is pretty set for both the present and the future. As one NBA writer put it, the only Christmas wish the Thunder should have is respect.
“Christmas wish for the Thunder: The respect they deserve,” Kurt Helin wrote. “Playing on Christmas Day is the NBA’s ultimate sign of respect — the league’s biggest stars and best teams are paired to show off the best the NBA has to offer on a day a lot of fans think of as the unofficial start of the NBA season. Oklahoma City has the day off. That despite being the top seed in the West last season with a legitimate MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
“If the Thunder want that respect, they will have to earn it with wins in May and June, the kind of win they failed to get in the NBA Cup championship game (although, outside that one-off bad shooting night, OKC has won eight in a row).”
What Helin wrote was spot on, and leaving Oklahoma City out of the Christmas slate was inexcusable. The team had record setting success for a young squad a season ago, and that alone should've been enough for the Holiday game inclusion.
Although it didn't have anything to do with the initial decision to leave the Thunder out of Christmas action, Oklahoma City hasn't quite lived up to expectations in big games. Dating back to last season's playoff series against the Mavericks, and the letdown in Vegas for the NBA Cup, nationally televised games haven't been kind to the Thunder.
Moving forward, though, this should be Oklahoma City's last season not playing on Christmas. The Thunder demanded respect a season ago, and are now demanding even more. It's hard to ignore this young squad.
