OKC Thunder's Dominance at Home Sets it Apart from Rest of Western Conference
The Oklahoma City Thunder has set itself apart from nearly the entire Western Conference through just over 30 games. A 27-5 record, the Thunder's excellence has been cultivated even eithout Chet Holmgren fortifying the interior.
Specifically, Oklahoma City's at-home exellence has been another point of emphasis to how this team has evolved from a year ago to now. Granted, the Thunder only lost eight times at hom a year ago, but the team is on pace to better that as it sits at 14-2 inside Paycom Center through 32 games.
Its home record has seen the Thunder average around 117 points a night, shooting just shy of 50% from the field while also putting up nearly 13 steals with only 12 turnovers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has of course been the primary offensive source at home, averaging his own 31.6 points on an astounding 54% shooting, while he and Jalen Williams combine for 4 of the team's 13 steal average.
Its defense has been a juggernaut in its own right though, as several times throughout the season Oklahoma City has limited teams to under 100 points on the night. Its defensive rating comes in at 104.1 at home, leaving that number at second in the league just behind the Orlando Magic's home defensive rating average.
Additionally, Oklahoma City comes in top four in the league in nearly every vital defensive stat at home. Steals, blocks, opponent points off turnovers, opponent fast break points and opponent points in the paint. The Thunder stack up against any other team in the league in these categories at home, and is a reason for how the team has been able to manage its solidity inside Paycom Center so far this season.
The Thunder will continue its five-game home stretch versus the LA Clippers at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
