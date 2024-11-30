OKC Thunder’s Isaiah Joe On Pace For Career Year
Oklahoma City has been stung by the injury bug early on in a promising season. Although Chet Holmgren will be sidelined for the next few months, the rest of the team is finally getting back to full health.
One noticeable difference on the floor is new Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein. Oklahoma City was patiently waiting his return to boost the team’s post defense and rebounding inside — and the early returns have not disappointed. The Thunder are 3-0 in games Hartenstein plays and the transition has been seamless with him as the starting center.
An under the radar difference maker over the last two games, though, has been Isaiah Joe who missed a week of game time with an injury. The Thunder were fortunate enough to only miss his services for a week, but the hole in the rotation was felt. The 3-point baskets ran dry and the Thunder had no one to turn to with Joe sidelined. It has been a noticeable difference with him back.
Over the last two games, Joe has drained 7-of-15 triples and has averaged 13.0 points per game. His pairing with Hartenstein has been picture perfect, as the two play off of each other so well. Joe’s screens open up the offense, and Hartenstein’s screens free up Joe for long range shots.
It’s early, but there’s a chance Joe could be in for a career year. The sharpshooter is averaging 9.5 points per game across the entire season — tying a career-high set during the 2022 season. He has increased his volume from 7.0 from two years ago to 8.1 now, his percentages just need to come around. With the confidence that Joe is shooting with and the volume of triples he’s taking, it’s easy to suggest Joe could finish with career highs.
Joe has been a rock solid shooter throughout his career, and is once again proving there is more to his game. With Holmgren sidelined, the Thunder will need everyone to step up. Joe's offensive game falls in that category.
