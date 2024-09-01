OKC Thunder's Jalen Williams a 'Better Bet' Than Chet Holmgren to Earn Max Contract
After selecting both Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder have two young, up-and-coming stars on the roster.
While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is clearly the team's No. 1 option, Williams and Holmgren have done enough to establish themselves as outstanding cornerstone pieces for the Thunder. With both players being so young and boasting different skill sets, however, OKC is still trying to decipher who the team's second option is.
On a recent episode of "Hoop Collective" with ESPN reporters Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon and Tim Bontemps, MacMahon gave his take on Williams and Holmgren.
"As far as guys who have a chance to make an offensive leap on (Oklahoma City's) roster, and future max (contract) guys, I think Jalen Williams might be your better bet (over Chet Holmgren)," MacMahon said. "He made a pretty nice leap last year from 14 to 19 (points per game), I wouldn't be surprised if he's somewhere in the 22-23 point per game range this year. He is a guy who I believe is blossoming as a playmaker and scorer."
In his second year as a pro, Williams averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 assists, four rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 54% from the field and 42.7% from 3-point range. In addition to being a versatile offensive player who can knock down triples, consistently hit mid range shots and finish at the rim, Williams' strength and long arms make him a staunch perimeter defender.
Holmgren has a bright future as well after averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per game as a rookie in 2023-24. In addition to his solid output, Holmgren was very efficient, shooting 53% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range.
As both players continue to develop, it will be intriguing to see which of the two takes over as the team's No. 2 option.
