OKC Thunder’s Lineup Versatility is Key in Postseason
For the third straight season, Oklahoma City has exceeded expectations in the regular season. After a short play-in run in 2023 and a mad dash to the top of the conference in 2024, it was always going to be hard to overachieve — but that’s exactly what this team did. With 10 games left in the regular season, the Thunder have already hit the 60-win mark.
The Thunder’s internal development and roster management has put this team in the perfect spot to exceed. The engine, of course, is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is running away with the league’s MVP award in one of the most impressive seasons we’ve seen in the modern era. Jalen Williams has risen to All-Star status, while Chet Holmgren likely would’ve joined the duo if it weren’t for an injury.
This team goes far beyond its three best players, though. Part of what makes Oklahoma City so special is the depth of the entire roster. Outside of a roster with rock solid players, this team has dealt with injuries all season long and has had to learn to play without key players. Everyone has gotten starter-level experience, and it will bode will for the group in the postseason.
For context, 14 different players on this Thunder roster have recorded a start this season. Eight different players have recorded double-digit starts, while seven of those eight Thunder players have earned over 20 starts on the season.
Oklahoma City has had plenty of games where Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein have to play alone, and the Thunder's lineup is more traditional. The Thunder can also go big, as a lineup with Holmgren and Hartenstein together seems to be the preferred starting lineup. And lastly, this team can excel playing small ball, as it was this roster's identity throughout the rebuild.
With an injury-riddled roster, Oklahoma City's bench generated 43 points. All four players in the bench rotation had starting experience, too. When the reserves had their number called, they stepped up to the challenge and helped the team secure a victory.
The depth of this team, and the experiences they've had this year, will help them in the playoffs. Real game experience is key under the brightest lights.
