OKC Thunder’s Offseason Reinforcements Turning the Tide in the Playoffs
On Sunday afternoon, that sinking feeling settled in for every Thunder fan tuned into Game 3. After two late game fiascos that resulted in losses, the game — and the series — was completely teetering.
Oklahoma City completely reversed the script, though, and outscored Denver 29-18 in the fourth quarter. This team has new life, and is headed back home. And it might not be possible without the two biggest acquisitions of the offseason, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Plain and simple, the Thunder's depth is the biggest reason why they were able to walk away with the biggest victory of the season. OKC had five players in double figures, and both Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren were close behind at eight points each. Oklahoma City once again deployed 10 players over the course of the game, while Denver's entire bench combined for 8 points.
Oklahoma City was a good team last year, there's no doubt about it. But it's really hard to envision that same game going the Thunder's way a season ago, and the biggest reason for that is the presence and play of Caruso and Hartenstein. Both players have been big all season long, but their impact in Game 4 was undeniable.
Hartenstein ripped down 14 rebounds and helped Nikola Jokic to just 7-of-22 shooting. When the Thunder lost a season ago to Dallas, it was clear that an impactful big man was needed. That exact sentiment is on display right now, as Hartenstein has changed the dynamic of this group. He added eight points and three assists, too, throwing two perfect lobs to Chet Holmgren when the Thunder needed points.
Caruso was once again this team's engine. He fueled everything in the second half, from leading by example and keeping the troops rallied, to causing chaos and drilling triples. He played a postseason high 28 minutes, and the Thunder needed every single second. His two-way impact changed the game once again.
Aside from the duo's talent on the court, having players who have been in the big moments on the floor is huge, especially after the Thunder's recent collapse. Hartenstein and Caruso, both seasoned veterans, stepped in to prevent that from happening again.
