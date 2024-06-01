OKC Thunder's Rebounding Improvement to End Season Something to Build On
Oklahoma City’s rebounding was the most notable weakness this season, but it might not be as dire as it seems.
In the regular season, the Thunder ranked 29th in defensive rebounding percentage, and the team often gave up unfortunate offensive rebounds. Yet, the Thunder learned to live with those problems inside.
While rebounding is often a significant part of a team’s success, the Thunder navigated their way to 57 wins and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. After spending much of the season among the worst rebounding teams in the league, the Thunder began to turn things around.
In his exit interview, Thunder GM Sam Presti stressed the importance of rebounding but also understood the importance of other aspects of the game, paarticularly defense. Although the Thunder do not want to be a bad rebounding team, it is not the top priority. Still, the Thunder made impressive strides in the rebounding department last season.
“After the trade deadline we were the 10th best defensive rebounding team in the league,” Presti said. “Now, I'm not saying that was because of the trade deadline. I think it was probably a factor, a lot of different factors. But by continuing to trust the team, at the end of the day I felt that's what we did.”
The Thunder’s difference as a rebounding team was evident following the All-Star break. In 28 games after the All-Star break, they broke even or won the rebounding battle 15 times. They managed to do that only 17 times in the first 54 games.
Although the Thunder’s competition toward the end of the season was not always the best, any progress was welcome for them. Another part of the Thunder’s improved rebounding was the simultaneous growth of Chet Holmgren.
Holmgren averaged nearly one more rebound per game after the All-Star break and embraced his role as the Thunder’s anchor in the paint.
Oklahoma City’s rebounding struggles came back to cause issues in the postseason. Still, the team’s success toward the end of the regular season is something to build on as the team looks to compete for a championship next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.