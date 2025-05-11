OKC Thunder's Resiliency Undetermined in Late-Game Scenarios
Critiques of the Oklahoma City Thunder are beginning to see their primary issue come to fruition in the Denver Nuggets-Thunder series in Round 2.
As the Thunder sit at 1-2 with a massive Game 4 ahead, it seems inexperience and the inability to step up in clutch scenarios have left Oklahoma City now with a tough trek to take back control of this series.
Following a two-point Game 1 loss after two free throws being missed by Chet Holmgren with under 10 seconds left to play led to a three from Aaron Gordon to win the game, and a complete meltdown in a Game 3 overtime on Friday night, the Thunder has had two heartbreaking falls en route to the former NBA Champions establishing a one-game advantage heading into the next bout.
Despite a game where Jalen Williams flourished with an efficient 32 points, an 18-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't going to lend itself well in the end result. It could pass in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies—but against a Nuggets team with a large portion of its lineup being battle-tested in the playoffs, it's a different case.
Oklahoma City claimed the rebound battle, committed three less turnovers and shot 19 more times than Denver, scored over 20 more points in the paint and had double the points in transition than the Nuggets. This game was theirs to win in regulation.
Up by three with just a minute left to play, the Thunder folded and bent, unable to retain its lead as another Aaron Gordon trey ball led to a tie ball game which led to overtime, where Denver dominated outright—limiting Oklahoma City to just two points in the extra five-minute period.
This game exemplifies a lesson for the Thunder—can this team learn from this loss, understand how to adapt and turn this adversity into a win. That's what championship teams are comprised of, teams who know how to flip a negative into a positive, shrug off a grave loss like that one and bounce back.
Every fighter who holds a championship belt has gotten popped in the chin—it's inevitable. To win a championship, and certainly an NBA Finals, you have to be able to take that hit. But more importantly, you have to figure out how to make plays happen and convert in the clutch.