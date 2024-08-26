OKC Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named One of NBA2K25’s Highest Rated Players
After two straight MVP-caliber seasons, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is finally getting the respect he deserves. He’s one of the odds-on favorites to take home the NBA’s coveted award and has his Thunder team leading the charge as the favorite in the Western Conference. He’ll also be a popular pick when NBA 2K25 gamers are choosing a team.
On Monday, NBA2K announced the top ten rankings ahead of the game’s release next month, and it’s no surprise that he’s one of the game’s top rated players.
Gilgeous-Alexander was officially listed as a 96 overall, confirming the rumors that he would be in the top tier of players. The only three players above him, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are rated 97 overall, just one point higher than Gilgeous-Alexander. Joining SGA as a 96 overall is Joel Embiid who is one year removed from winning the NBA’s MVP award.
The Thunder struck gold when trading for Gilgeous-Alexander in 2019 and he has gotten better every year since. He has cemented himself as one of the top players in the league and somehow finds a way to improve with each passing season,
He exploded onto the scene during the 2022-23 season, averaging 30 points per game and becoming one of the most efficient scorers in the league. Last season, he maintained his offensive output and also became one of the best defenders in the NBA, too. He’s the driving force behind Oklahoma City’s two-way attack and led his team to a 57-win campaign and the best record in the Western Conference.
All in all, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds a season ago, added 2.0 steals per game. His numbers didn’t drop off in the playoffs either, as he averaged 30.2 points and 6.4 assists in 10 postseason games.
His numbers and success backup his new career-best NBA 2K rating. He will be a popular choice, along with his teammates, when basketball fans are selecting a team to play with in the main menu.
