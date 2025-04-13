OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Set To Take Home the NBA's Scoring Title
It has been a historic season for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and it's not even close to over yet. He is having one of the most efficient seasons from a guard of all time, and has turned his Thunder squad into a super team.
There's no doubt that his unbelievable season will equate to accolades and awards galore once it's all said and done. But on Sunday evening, he'll secure his first title. Gilgeous-Alexander will finish the 2024-25 NBA season as the scoring leader by a wide margin, adding his first scoring title in his career.
SGA, who has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale, finished the regular season averaging 32.7 points per game on 51.9% from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range. All in all, throughout 77 games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander scored a total of 2,484 points.
Gilgeous-Alexander's historic season is another example of how blessed Oklahoma City has been as a franchise since its initial move. His scoring title marks the seventh total scoring champion to reside out of OKC since 2010. Thunder players have combined for seven of the last 16 scoring champions in the NBA.
SGA will undoubtedly secure his third straight All-NBA First Team selection, and his MVP case seems all but locked up. Despite Nikola Jokic's unfathomable run, Gilgeous-Alexander has been too good to surpass. His MVP odds are at an all-time high. He has an outside chance at landing on an All-Defense team, too.
His two-way play is impossible to ignore, but this season he showed that he's the best scorer in the world. All eyes will be on the scoring champion and hopeful MVP in the playoffs. The scoring title was the first step to validating his unbelievable season.
