OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Tops All Point Guards in HoopsHype's 2025-26 Rankings
In HoopsHype's rankings for the top point guards across the 2025-26 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander placed first among all after his incredible season.
It tracks. An MVP season, breaking several records and having a 32.7 point-per-game average while garnering all types of postseason hardware as an NBA champion, it's not hard to see why he'd earn this ranking.
Directly below Gilgeous-Alexander was the Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic and the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson to round out the top three. But something interesting in these rankings was the Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham's jump over the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry.
Cunningham is on the verge of becoming a true start in this league, bringing the Pistons to heights it hasn't seen since the late 2010s as a 23-year-old guard. But being in front of the likes of future Hall of Famer and the best shooter in NBA history is something that's not taken lightly. But when lining up statistics on the year, Cunningham did best Curry in nearly all major categories.
Cunningham may have jumped Curry in these specific rankings, but he's got some headway to make before he can be lumped in with the likes of Gilgeous-Alexander.
Gilgeous-Alexander's seen a lot of firsts within the last few months. His NBA finals debut, first regular season MVP, first Western Conference Finals MVP, first Finals MVP, first NBA title. Naturally, he'll be listed as first on a whole slew of rankings with the season he just had, and keeping the momentum will certainly be the main thing on his mind for his team heading into the upcoming season.
He has the resources to do it, of course, not losing any talent in the Thunder's lineup and the team's young guys still continue to develop and progress as the most talented team in the association. General manager Sam Presti, head coach Mark Daigneault and Gilgeous-Alexander have been at the forefront in building something very special in Oklahoma City, and this organization doesn't plan to stop any time soon.
Who knows? We could see a two-peat, we could see Gilgeous-Alexander secure a second consecutive MVP—there isn't a ceiling for this team after what we saw a season ago. But the Thunder will have a target on its back, and the team will embrace it in 2025-26.