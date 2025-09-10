OKC Thunder's Western Conference Competitors Look Impressive in EuroBasket Play
The Oklahoma City Thunder has to deal with an abundance of highly talented European products in the NBA, and many of those competitors being in the Western Conference only concentrates that.
With the 2025-26 season looming, European NBA stars are in the middle of a rigorous training regimen themselves, but in the form of regulated contests. The FIBA EuroBasket league is the primary international basketball competition for the senior men's national teams of mainly European countries which occurs every four years, and plenty of NBA talent is partaking in this in 2025.
Let's take a look at a few talents who are making waves in EuroBasket, which could prove to be serious challenges for the Thunder come next season.
Luka Doncic, Slovenia
Luka Doncic has always been a point of emphasis for Oklahoma City, whether on the Dallas Mavericks or now, his new home, in Los Angeles as a Laker.
And thus far in EuroBasket 2025, he's dominating.
In six games, Doncic has put up 34 points on average on 46.2% shooting, leading the league in scoring just above Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's also posting nearly nine rebounds and 3.2 steals per game, doing all of this in 33.4 minutes on average for Slovenia.
Lauri Markkanen, Finland
Lauri Markkanen is a dynamic talent for the Utah Jazz, and he's showcasing that in EuroBasket for his country, Finland.
In seven games and 28.7 minutes on average, Markkanen ranks third on the EuroBasket leaderboards as he's scoring 24.7 points per game on nearly 44% shooting.
Nikola Jokic, Serbia
Nikola Jokic doesn't need much of an introduction or explanation. He's an all-time NBA talent, and it makes sense it's translating in this league as he competes for his home country of Serbia.
Jokic is putting up 22.3 points per contest on 66.2% shooting averaging 27 minutes across six games. He's also shooting at a 33.3% clip from beyond the arc.
Alperen Sengun, Turkey
Alperen Sengun is a rising talent for the Houston Rockets, and is a player who can be deceivingly good and can also get under a defense's skin.
Representing Turkey, Sengun is eclipsing 30 minutes on average across seven games. In that time, Sengun is averaging 21.6 points on an impressive 59.6% average from the field.
Each of these guys are going to be talents the Oklahoma City Thunder have to game plan for heading into next season.
Jokic and Doncic are going to be two threats that are notably massive and certainly recognizable from the average NBA fan's eye. And with the bolstering of Denver's lineup along with a newly transformed, trimmed-down body from Doncic, the Nuggets and Lakers will be two teams the Thunder must focus on and take serious when competing against them.
As for Sengun, the Rockets are going to be a force to be reckoned with heading into next season. With veteran Kevin Durant entering the scene and another year under Sengun's, Jabari Smith's and Amen Thompson's belts, this team is anticipated to be much stronger than last season—one where they amassed a record good enough to be a second seed out of the West.
Markkanen is always a talent to be wary about. Thankfully for the Thunder, the Jazz are in certain turmoil at the moment—but that doesn't mean Markkanen can't turn it on at any given moment.
Regardless, all of these Western Conference talents are getting valuable reps in their own right. And with Oklahoma City entering this season as title defenders, the team will have to be on its A-game.