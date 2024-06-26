OKC Thunder Scouting Report: G League Ignite's Ron Holland
The Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh off a 57-25 season that saw them win their first playoff series since 2016. Still, the Thunder control the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and have a shot to improve their roster.
Let’s take a look at G League Ignite guard Ron Holland how he would fit in the Thunder system.
Draft Profile
- Height: 6'6
- Weight: 197
- Wingspan: 6'10
- Age: 18
- Prev. Team: G League Ignite
Quick Scouting Report
Holland is one of the best athletes in this draft class and with a pathway to becoming a productive 3-point shooter there is good reason many view him as the top prospect in the draft. The dog mentality, defensive intensity and rim-punishing finishes pop ahead of Wednesday's draft.
Strengths and Weakness
Strengths
Holland is the best athlete in the draft, something that Oklahoma City was lacking in the second round as the Dallas Mavericks out athlete'd the Thunder consistently. The G League Ignite product can switch and defend every position on the floor, and is a disruptive on-ball defender who can easily turn defense into offense and punish the rim in transition.
That on-ball defense will be enough to keep Holland on the floor as he grows as a player. While it popped in the G League that end of the floor can take a natural step up for the young guard with more structure and an actual rim protector anchoring the group. Holland can be a high-end borderline all-defensive member throughout his career.
The mentality and edge Holland plays with is another key factor of his game, despite shooting just 27 percent from beyond the arc, Holland is not afraid to launch open looks. Willingness putting up shots is what leads to outlier success which swings games an series, and the fact he is comfortable taking shots can make it easier to tweak his jumper and make him a more productive shooter.
One of the best transition weapons in the class, Holland pops with the ball in his hands both getting to the rim and generating looks for his teammates as a playmaker as defenses are on their heels. His stop on a dime pull up jumper game is something that should intrigue NBA front offices.
An elite level-rim finisher who can absorb contact, has nice touch and finish on each side of the lane and can blow past defenders and bump matchups off their spot to generate easy buckets.
He has a bonafide elite motor the ability to play both ways at a high-level with a lot asked of him on each end lands him a spot on the All-Juice team and like the energizer bunny he just keeps bringing it each night. That work ethic and effort often leads to success.
Weaknesses
The jump shot needs work, and inconsistent landing to his upper body robotic, rigged release it is likely an NBA team views Holland as needing a near total overhaul on his shot. While no one should give up hope on his shooting potential at 18 years old it is always a scary proposition to make dramatic changes.
In isolation will teams sag off him too much to make him effective? Having to lean on his athletic ability to blow past defenders, if matchups can take a few steps off of the young guard to gear up for a drive, what is the next counter?
Availability
- Draft Digest: 1
- Ringer Guide: 9
- ESPN Mock: 13
- The Athletic: 13
- Bleacher Report: 9
- CBS: 10
- Draft Net: 10
- Tankathon: 8
Thunder Fit
Future Role
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the luxury of having the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft fresh off a 57-win season en route to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Thunder can slowly play their lottery pick utilizing their elite-level developmental system to maximize the potential of the 18-year-old guard.
Holland figuring out his jump shot could lead to him being a massive contributor for the Thunder - he fits their playstyle perfectly.
While Oklahoma City has other holes to fill such as in their front court, the answer can be found in free agency or the trade market- the Thunder should use the No. 12 pick to grab the best player available and if Holland tumbles down boards as people expect, he would be primed for the Thunder.
Rotation Fit
This season, Holland could sneak on the floor for Mark Daigneault given his versatile defense but ultimately could use some seasoning with the OKC Blue. Though, he has enough NBA skills to round out the roster as the Thunder enjoy four open roster spots heading into draft night.
Given Daigneault's love of rolling 11 or more players onto the court nightly the microwave scoring, point-of-attack defense and athleticism make Holland pro-ready despite his age, especially for the Thunder.
