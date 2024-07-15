OKC Thunder See 10-Game Jump From 2023-24 Preseason Win Projection in 2024-25 Odds
With the NBA season just over three months away, DraftKings SportsBook released updated over/under win totals for each team.
The popular betting service placed the Oklahoma City Thunder's over/under at 54.5 wins, 10 more than the 44.5 over/under projection for Mark Daigneault's team heading into the 2023-24 season.
Last year, OKC shocked the NBA by winning 57 games just one season after reaching 40 wins and losing in the Play-In Tournament. Another MVP-caliber season from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, continued improvement from Jalen Williams, increased shooting efficient from Lu Dort and the emergence of Chet Holmgren helped propel the Thunder well past their projected win total last year.
With the additions of Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso over the offseason, Oklahoma City could be an even better team in 2024-25, which is notable considering the team was on the doorstep of a 60-win season last year.
The two should add even more defensive prowess, shooting and playmaking to OKC's lineup in addition to bringing in much-needed size on the interior.
While DraftKings did slot the Thunder at a lower win total than the group achieved in 2023-24, it is extremely difficult to win north of 55 games every season for a variety of reasons, especially in the Western Conference. There is a chance that the Thunder win fewer games in 2024-25, but are still an even better team.
According to DraftKings, OKC's 54.5 over/under is the second highest in the NBA, behind only the defending champion Boston Celtics, who's over/under is set at 57.5 games.
Western Conference foes like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets came in just behind the Thunder with 52.5 over/under win totals. The Dallas Mavericks were the fourth Western Conference team on the list with a 50.5 over/under after defeating Oklahoma City in the Western Conference Semifinals en route to an NBA Finals appearance.
