Thunder See Astonishing Representation on Top 100 List
The NBA season is just around the corner and with the anticipation of a new season comes rankings, lists and predictions. On Tuesday, CBS released its stab at ranking the top 100 players in the National Basketball Association.
The Thunder have reached the other side of their rebuild, from being labeled the black eye of the league at one point to being the spunky team on the rise now Oklahoma City is viewed unanimously as contenders.
Because of that fact, Oklahoma City Thunder fans should want to consume as much preview content as possible given how highly regarded the team is. CBS is the latest example placing a resounding six players from the OKC Thunder on their top-100 player list.
Defensive ace Lu Dort checks in at No. 96, recently signed Isaiah Hartenstein at No. 73, two time all-defensive guard Alex Caruso at No. 65, rising star Jalen Williams at No. 37, unicorn big man Chet Holmgren at No. 30 and superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander checks in at No. 4.
This will be routine for most sites as they count down to tip-off by listing out the best players in the sport, with plenty of honorable mentions just outside the top-100 player lists. The Thunder are poised to be one of the best, and deepest teams in the NBA this season.
