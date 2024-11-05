OKC Thunder Star 'Appreciates Your Concern' Over 3-Point Volume, but Will Keep Shooting
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been committed to upping their three point volume this season, and with the exception of the first two contests, they have bared the fruits of that labor. Without those first two games of the Thunder's 6-0 start, the team is shooting just as good as they did a year ago - which led the league - on higher volume.
This has been under the watchful eye for observers of the Thunder after Mark Daigneault and the players stressed the importance of launching more triples at training camp. It has even spanned to superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The best driver in the sport is letting go of a career career-best 7.5 3-point attempts per game while shooting 28 percent from distance this season.
After a 2-for-4 shooting night from beyond the arc against the LA Clippers, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about the increase in volume.
"It is not where I want it to be, and I will continue to shoot more, I feel like I could've shot more tonight. I am going to continue to shoot and try to shoot more," Gilgeous-Alexander said.
When asked what he would say to people who think he is shooting too many 3-pointers and what his response was to that notion, the Thunder star had a simple answer.
"I appreciate your corcern. That's it, thank you," Gilgeous-Alexander spouted with a small as the room filled with laughter.
