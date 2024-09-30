Thunder Superstar Discusses Newest Front Court Addition
This summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a massive move inking Isaiah Hartenstein to a three year $87 Million Pact, representing their largest free agent signing in team history.
With this move, the Thunder catapulted themselves into contender status becoming the odds on favorites to win the Western Conference and the second best odds to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June. The Bricktown ballers won 57 games a year ago, nabbing the No. 1 seed out West and vastly bolstered their roster this offseason.
Hartenstein plugs the Thunder's biggest hole from a year ago providing much-needed front-court depth. Oklahoma City also made a gutsy swap to ship Former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey to the Windy City for defensive ace Alex Caruso.
On Monday, the OKC Thunder held their annual media day where superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a chance to take the podium to be peppered with questions about the newest additions.
"Very versatile. I think he has a little bit more than what we've seen from his career so far, so we're excited to see that unfold," Gilgeous-Alexander said "I played with him at Nike Hoops Summit when I was coming out of high school. He's versatile, strong, can play with it, without it. He's a better jump shooter than we've seen. He will get opportunities here."
Gilgeous-Alexander will benefit greatly from both additions with Hartenstein's screen setting ability, Caruso's floor spacing on offense to match his defensive prowess.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will begin training camp on Tuesday and open up their preseason slate on Oct. 7 in San Antonio in a matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.