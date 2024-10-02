Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Earns Near-Top Ranking in NBA

Top point guards for the 2024-25 season, according to us:



2. Luka Doncic

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

8. Jalen Brunson

12. Tyrese Haliburton

14. Stephen Curry

15. Tyrese Maxey

19. Ja Morant

21. Damian Lillard

24. De'Aaron Fox

29. Trae Younghttps://t.co/jgsvsbem4F