Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Earns Near-Top Ranking in NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is primed for yet another incredible season. He finished last season as the NBA Most Valuable Player runner-up. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic captured the award for the first time in his career, but the second-place finish by Gilgeous-Alexander proves his superstar status.
Heading into the season, where does Gilgeous-Alexander rank among the NBA, though? According to HoopsHype's top 100 players, the Thunder superstar ranks No. 3 in the NBA. Unsurprisingly, Jokic was dubbed the top player in the league.
While Gilgeous-Alexander finished No. 2 in MVP voting last season, he was still the third-ranked player in the NBA. Luka Doncic was placed as the second-best player in the NBA, making Gilgeous-Alexander the second-ranked guard in the league.
Averaging 30 points, six assists and six rebounds, the Thunder superstar led the team to 57 wins and the No. 1 seed in a stacked Western Conference. Aside from his averages and being one of the top scorers in the league, Gilgeous-Alexander is a true two-way player and will more than likely win an MVP award once in his career.
Surrounded by Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and plenty of depth, Gilgeous-Alexander should be able to help Oklahoma City near 60 regular season wins once again. Should he do so, while maintaining his development and strong statistical averages, there's no question he'll be regarded as one of the best in the league again while finishing with plenty of MVP votes.
It'll be interesting to watch the three players -- Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic and Doncic -- build their resume for the league's highest individual honor this season. They each will lead some of the most talented teams in the Western Conference. However, earning votes for the award doesn't explain who is the better player -- but rather who shined most in their role for their team this season. The situation plays a factor in the award, and determining who is a better player goes beyond resume and statistical averages.
