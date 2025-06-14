Stiles Points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Legacy Fourth in Game 4
Friday night was a breeding ground for opportunities. The Indiana Pacers had the chance to put a stranglehold on this NBA Finals, heading back to Oklahoma City up 3-1 and on the verge of its first NBA title in team history. It was also an opportunity for something special to happen for the Bricktown Ballers. The S in SGA stands for special.
The League's MVP labored to score for much of the night, carrying over his poor Game 3 production to Game 4. In the first half, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander only mustered 12 points –– a mark he typically gets to in one frame, in 19 minutes of action. Out of intermission, things got bleak.
Gilgeous-Alexander poured in eight points on 42% shooting and a -4 in the contest to pair with his -12 showing in the first half. With the OKC Thunder down seven entering the final frame, their title hopes were a flickering candle in a dark, dingy and cold room on the verge of burning out.
Then, the League's scoring champ took over and willed the OKC Thunder to a 111-104 win over the Indiana Pacers.
In the fourth quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points, a steal and a block on 50% shooting from the floor and a perfect 8-for-8 outing at the charity stripe. The Thunder superstar went on a personal 7-2 run in the final frame to spearhead this comeback for OKC.
His defensive impact, contesting triples against Tyrese Haliburton and jumping entry passes, allowed Oklahoma City to win the fourth period for the first time this series, 31-17.
Oklahoma City entered the series as heavy favorites, many crowning them before the ball was tipped in Game 1. Quickly, the Thunder had its back thrown firmly against the wall and had to scrap and claw its way back into this series.
"I just tried to be aggressive. Like you said, I knew what it would have looked like if we lost tonight. I didn't want to go out not swinging. I didn't want to go out not doing everything I could do in my power, in my control to try to win the game," Gilgeous-Alexander said postgame of his fourth quarter. "The guys deserve that as much from me. The coaching staff deserves that much from me. I just tried to be aggressive, but also let the game come to me, not try to force anything too crazy. I guess it paid off."
Players are defined for better or worse by what they do in these games. In these moments, with their season on the line on the biggest stage. Gilgeous-Alexander had a legacy-defining fourth quarter that will be looked back on for the length of his career if the Thunder go on to win this series and take care of business.
Now, the challenge is for the superstar and Oklahoma City to do this consistently with the NBA Finals shifting to a best-of-3 set with Games 5 and 7 inside the Paycom Center. The odds swing back in its favor.
In the end, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 35 points, three rebounds, three steals and a block on 50% shooting from the floor, 1-for-4 from 3-point land, a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line and a season-saving win.
This is how legends are made. This is how championships are won. This is how you soar up the All-time rankings. This is how you become a folk hero. This is how Oklahoma City will be able to win this series. With Gilgeous-Alexander taking over and forcing the issue.
As always, the challenge is to do it again.
