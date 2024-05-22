OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Second Straight All-NBA First Team
The Oklahoma City Thunder have watched superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander develop every step of the way. After an impressive rookie season where he won Doc Rivers over with his defense and effort while showing slight flashes of the scorer he could become, the OKC Thunder got their hands on the Kentucky product and watched as he continued to evolve.
Working his way from a spunky scorer in year two, to a fridge All-Star in Year 3, a snub in year four Bricktown before finally busting through to earn a spot in the mid-winter classic a season ago. When Gilgeous-Alexander was named an All-Star reserve many thought that would be the caliber of player he could peak at.
The max contract guard played out the rest of that season at a high clip earning fifth in Most Valuable Player voting and being named to his first All-NBA team, grabbing a spot as a first-team guard to send him into the summer after a career season.
After dragging the Thunder to a 40-42 record and a play-in berth, how did he follow up that season? Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for Oklahoma City ripping off 57 wins, becoming the youngest No. 1 seed of all time and finishing runner-up for the MVP award behind just Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
On Wednesday, the NBA announced the All-NBA squads for the 2023-24 campaign. Gilgeous-Alexander was placed on the first team for the second consecutive season, putting himself in elite company.
This season, the 25-year-old averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 stocks per game while shooting a jaw-dropping 53 percent from the floor, 35 percent from beyond the arc, and 87 percent at the charity stripe.
