OKC Thunder Sharpshooter Could be Overlooked X Factor
The Oklahoma City Thunder have plenty of weapons going into next season, but one role player could emerge as an under-the-radar star.
Last season, the Thunder were the best team in the West throughout the season and eventually took the league’s best record on their way to an NBA title. Through a grueling playoff run, the Thunder faced their fair share of challenges.
From losing a couple of key Game 1s to needing some big performances on the road in a couple of Game 4s, the Thunder always seemed to have an answer. Dominating with defense and letting star power carry them on offense, there was one specific area in which Oklahoma City seriously struggled.
Of course, that was shooting. While the Thunder finished the regular season shooting 37.4%, good for sixth in the league, that number dropped to 33.8% in the playoffs, which was the worst of any team to win more than two games.
Going into next season, there is some hope that the regular season shooting excellence will return. Along with that, there is some hope that the Thunder’s shooting can carry into the postseason, and that could all hinge on one player.
Isaiah Joe has been known as the Thunder’s sharpshooter since arriving in 2022, but his defense and inconsistency left him sidelined for most of the postseason. Playing only 10 minutes a night in the playoffs and getting DNPs in three games, Joe still had his elite stroke from beyond the arc, knocking down 41.1% of his threes.
Considering how important Joe has been to the team’s spacing in the regular season, he must improve as a defender next season to make himself a reliable playoff option. While the rest of the Thunder’s defenders are good enough to make up for his deficiencies in the regular season, Joe must improve enough not to get targeted when things slow down in the playoffs.
It feels almost guaranteed that Joe will light it up from beyond the arc any time he is on the floor. However, to truly succeed, he needs some consistent playing time, which he wasn’t afforded in the playoffs.
While Joe is entering his fourth season with the Thunder and the team knows what to expect from him, any substantial defensive improvement could make him a clear X Factor for the Thunder in the 2026 playoffs.