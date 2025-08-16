OKC Thunder Sharpshooter Could Benefit from National TV Slate
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set for a massive increase in nationally televised games, and it could deliver some well-deserved attention to a key role player.
Last season, the Thunder won their first NBA title, beating the Indiana Pacers in seven games to secure the Larry O’Brien. After such a magical playoff run in Oklahoma City, it’s hard to imagine anyone was left out of the national spotlight, at least among the Thunder’s season-long rotation.
Obviously, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams stole the spotlight most nights, but players all the way down the rotation made an impact. Even a couple of players who didn’t have a consistent role made clear impacts, such as Jaylin Williams’ matching up against Nikola Jokic and Kenrich Williams’ surprise spurt in the Western Conference Finals.
However, there was still one player who simply never found his rhythm in the postseason like the Thunder had hoped. Isaiah Joe simply couldn’t get back to his regular season form throughout the playoffs, and he was forced to take a backseat throughout.
After averaging a career-high 10.2 points per game in the regular season, his production dipped to only 5.1 points in 10 minutes a night in the postseason, which even included a couple of DNPs.
Joe’s defense and streaky shooting simply weren’t enough to warrant big minutes in a postseason setting. With the uptick in playing time for guys such as Alex Caruso, it also made breaking into the backcourt or wing rotation nearly impossible.
Another career year?
While Joe couldn’t break into the playoff rotation, he is the perfect piece for the Thunder throughout the regular season. Providing necessary spacing and not having to worry about being hunted each defensive possession, Joe should again emerge as one of Oklahoma City’s most important players.
Considering Joe missed out on some recognition in the postseason because of his shaky play, that shouldn’t be a problem next season. With the Thunder set to have 34 national TV games, tied for the most in the league, Joe will be on everyone’s TV across the country putting on shooting displays throughout the season.
A career 40.2% shooter, Joe’s outside shot could easily become one of the top topics of conversation in several national broadcasts in 2025-26. Although there’s no guarantee that another big regular season would thrust Joe into a larger postseason role, the Thunder’s national TV slate will at least ensure that he isn’t a forgotten piece of Oklahoma City’s core.