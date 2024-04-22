OKC Thunder Should Have Confidence Heading Into Game 2 Against Pelicans
The Oklahoma City Thunder secured a big-time 94-92 Game 1 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans in a tightly-contested contest. The wire-to-wire victory isn't one that should leave the No. 1-seeded Thunder with any less confidence heading into Game 2.
Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 28 points, the Thunder was able to squeak out a win, though it wasn't because of their offensive efforts. Crucial stops were what willed the Thunder to a victory, though it was a rocky journey.
The biggest takeaway from Game 1 is the Thunder is walking into Game 2 with a victory behind them. The team saw plenty of incredible looks, but the shots simply weren't falling. The Pelicans slowing the game down and throwing Oklahoma City off their rhythm played a part in doing so, but the team continually saw good looks.
Thunder sharpshooter Isaiah Joe is aware of such. He's taking confidence into Game 2 -- also in Oklahoma City before heading to New Orleans -- because of the good looks and consistent opportunity.
“The type of shots that we were missing were good shots. Even missing those gives us confidence going into our next game,” Joe said on Monday.
The team shot 10-of-32 from beyond the arc, which was 31.2 percent efficiency. If that number improves at all, the Thunder win this game handily. Fortunately, Oklahoma City got big defensive play from both Lu Dort and Cason Wallace -- who played an incredible playoff debut.
The game came down to a final stop, which Wallace got on Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, but improved 3-point shooting could benefit the Thunder in a big way, injecting life into a Thunder crowd that was incredible in the playoff opener.
With Game 2 in a couple of days, Mark Daigneault and the team have the opportunity to make their adjustments, sharpen their game and look to extend their series lead to 2-0.
