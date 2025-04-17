OKC Thunder Should Have 'No Regrets' According to Bleacher Report
When the regular season ends and the NBA playoffs arrive, it's easy to look back on what went wrong and what a team could have done better. No team is perfect, even the one that finishes with the best record in the league and there is normally something to reflect on.
According to Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, that isn't the case for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After listing the regrets of each NBA team from this past season, he said the Thunder had none.
"The Oklahoma City Thunder should have zero regrets about their year, as they put together one of the best regular seasons in NBA history," Swartz wrote.
This checks out. OKC displayed few weaknesses during the regular season and only lost an impressive 14 games, many of which came on flukey bad shooting nights or hot offensive games from their opponent. The Thunder were generally efficient on both sides of the ball on a consistent basis, making them hard to beat.
Not only that, the Thunder produced a likely MVP candidate and another All-Star. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is at the forefront of Most Valuable Player Award conversations and Jalen Williams had a breakout season, making his first All-Star team while emerging as one of the league's best two-way players.
It makes sense that the Thunder should be nothing but pleased with how this season went. It may not have been a surprise that they were as good as they ended up being, but the level of dominance in which they played may have caught some by surprise. Now, they are primed for a postseason run with as good a chance as any at an NBA title.
Even some of the other best teams in the NBA, including the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, had some regrets, according to Swartz. The Celtics' largest regret was not adding another center to accompany Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet. For the Cavaliers, it's the future outlook on the money they may have to spend to retain some players.
Looking at other teams, then looking at OKC, is a reminder of how truly good they were this season. If how they played during the regular season sticks around for the postseason, then there is no doubt that the playoffs will go exactly how they want them to go. The Thunder still have to win the games, but things appear to be in their favor.